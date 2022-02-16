Guwahati: A woman has been robbed of Rs 5 lakh in Guwahati’s Patharquarry area on Wednesday by two bike-borne men.

A police source said that the crime has been suspected to have been executed by organised chain snatchers.

As per the woman, identified as Jaya Rajkhowa, she had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from the bank on Wednesday morning and while on her way back home, she was tailed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

After she had gotten down from a shared taxi to change to a different vehicle for another route, she was attacked by the bikers who snatched her bag and fled from the spot.

She could not see her facing and after snatching her bag, the bikes raced towards Six Mile.

She has lodged a complaint with the Noonmati Police and an investigation has been initiated.