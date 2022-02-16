Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) said that the BJP in Assam has “launched” a new jumla of renaming place in Assam.

Speaking on the issue, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, “Yes, Assam needs a lot of changes but these changes are not names of places but are important burning issues.”

He added that the state government needs to focus on changing the crime rate and crime against women which over the days have seen an alarming rise.

He added, “The change should in terms of eradicating poverty, generating employment and bringing the economy back on track. These over the days have seen a drop and there is no word from the government regarding this.”

He further added that along with this, the communal “venom” spread by the BJP needs to be changed.

The Assam government on Wednesday said that it will launch a portal to invite suggestions for changing names of places across the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma said that names of places in Assam, which are “contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community” will be changed.

Reacting to this announcement, Islam said that the BJP has been incapable of any development in the state, so they by making such decisions are trying to divert the mind of the people in the state from the more important topics.

“This is just a jumla which the BJP uses to fool the people”, he added.