A case has been registered by the Telangana police against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The case has been registered by the police based on a complaint filed by Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy.

The case has been registered against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team of Telangana Congress, led by state unit chief Revanth Reddy, lodged a complaint on February 14 at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma “for his derogatory comments on AICC president Sonia Gandhi.”

“A case has been registered against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code in Hyderabad following the complaint filed by Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy for his recent ‘father-son’ remarks against Rahul Gandhi,” Telangana police said.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy had said: “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment is not against the Gandhi family or Congress, but it is an insult to motherhood.”

During an election rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.