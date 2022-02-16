The Assam government will launch a portal to invite suggestions for changing names of places across the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

CM Sarma said that names of places in Assam, which are “contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community” will be changed.

“THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilisation,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

He added: “We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community.”

We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022