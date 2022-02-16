Money earned from illegal coal mining is being used to fund insurgency in Meghalaya.

This was alleged by former Meghalaya chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma.

Mukul Sangma alleged that money from illegal coal mining is being used to fund for creation of new militant outfits in Meghalaya.

“A particular group of people with vested interest are trying to float new militant outfits in Meghalaya by using money acquired through illegal coal mining,” said Mukul Sangma.

Mukul Sangma claimed that he has videos that establishes his claims that illegal coal mining is rampant in Meghalaya.

He alleged that the menace of illegal coal mining is prevalent in Meghalaya because of state government’s ‘insincerity’ on the matter.

Mukul Sangma said that the government has been maintaining a stance of “deliberate denial” on the matter of illegal coal mining.

“Not only the opposition, many people have tried to draw the government’s attention towards the issue. But illegal mining and transportation of coal is happening and that too with complete impunity,” he said.