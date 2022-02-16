Legendary Bollywood singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away.

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at the CritiCare hospital in Mumbai’s CritiCare on Wednesday.

He was 69-years-old at the time of his demise.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, said.

Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in India during the 80s and 90s.

Bappi Lahiri was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on November 27, 1952.

He was the nephew of another Bollywood’s legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences on the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

“Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. Saddened by his demise,” PM Modi said.

“Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature,” said union home minister Amit Shah.