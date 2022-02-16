Russia has started to withdraw troops from its borders with Ukraine and are returning from Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Russia, on Wednesday, said that it has started to withdraw its troops after conclusion of military drills in Crimea.

“Units of the southern military district, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement said tanks, infantry vehicles and artillery were leaving Crimea by rail.

However, United States President Joe Biden has stated that an attack on Ukraine by Russia is still a possibility.

“An invasion remains distinctly possible,” US President Joe Biden said in a televised speech.

“Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” Biden added.

Satellite images show that Russia had deployed troops in massive numbers along the border with Ukraine.

Several contingents of Russian troops, attack helicopters, ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomb jets were noticed at forward locations.