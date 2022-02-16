AGARTALA: Putting all speculations to rest, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma has clarified that his party is less interested in forging ties for but seeking a constitutional solution to the demand of “Greater Tipraland”.

His statement may come as a disappointment for the Congress party that has shown keen interest in forging an alliance with TIPRA.

“We want a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura and any political party that is ready to give it in writing, we are open for talks,” said Debbarma.

Speculations had been rife, of late, on a possible alliance between the TIPRA and the Congress party following the switch over of former BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha to the grand old party.

“A section of the media has been running speculative reports. Some reports made TIPRA playing on Congress side, while others branded us as a second fiddle to the ruling BJP. In reality, we defeated the BJP in the TTAADC elections,” Debbarma said.

“We want constitutional settlement, not money or power. Had I compromised with my stance, I could have become an MP or received my property back that is entangled in legal hurdles,” Debbarma added.

He also said that the village council elections should be conducted at the earliest so that the council can implement the developmental work.

On the Bru settlement issue, he said that the Bru people were always neglected but with support from the centre, they have been finally settled in Tripura.

“I would like to thank the government of India and also request them to do the needful so that they can exercise their universal suffrage in the forthcoming assembly elections,” Debbarma added.