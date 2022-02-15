AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has sought a probe into the murder of a CPI (M) leader at Belonia.

Sarkar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and demanded that a high power inquiry committee be formed to investigate the murder of CPIM leader Benu Biswas.

Sarkar wrote the letter, a day after he paid a visit to the residence of deceased Biswas and expressed his condolence to the bereaved family.

Sarkar who is also the leader of opposition said the family members informed him how on February 10 last in front of many locals, BJP backed goons beaten Benu Biswas to death.

“A gang of BJP supporters led by one Joydeb Sarkar, a member of Rajnagar Panchayat Samity, Manik Sarkar, Jhutan Chakraborty, and Naresh Chakraborty attacked him, according to the eyewitness accounts,” wrote Sarkar.

Through his letter, Sarkar asked Chief Minister Deb whether supporting CPI (M) was a crime.

“Whether their right to life depends on the mercy of some terror-mongers, whether the law of the land could be enforced to save life of the people who don’t support ruling party?,” he asked.

The team of MLAs also demanded to remove Arjan Chakma, Officer-in Charge of P.R. Bari Police Station immediately because of his alleged biasness in the investigation into the matter.