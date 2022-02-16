Guwahati: In another tragic road accident, an 8-year-old boy was killed while his father was left in critical condition in Baksa on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accident took place in the Ananda Bazaar area while the father-son duo was travelling in a car.

The father suddenly lost his control over the car and then it rolled over multiple times on the road.

During the accident, the minor died on the spot while his father sustained severe injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Mrinmoy Medhi.

His father has been identified as Mrigen Medhi.

Although Mrigen has been rushed to the hospital, he is said to be in a critical condition.

Both of them were on their way home after attending a marriage.