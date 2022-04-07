Applications are invited for the post of Driver in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, Amingaon.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, Amingaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contractual basis for the official vehicle of the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, POCSO, Kamrup, Amingaon.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VII standard, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said post. Apart from that the candidate must possess a valid Driving License (Transport).

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age on 01-04-2022

Selection Procedure : The selection process will be held in two stages. The first stage would be Driving / Screening Test and the second stage would be Interview / Viva-voce. Those candidates who qualify the Driving / Screening Test would be called for Interview / Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant testimonials/ certificates and four recent passport size photographs to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, Amingaon on or before April 19, 2022.

One self-addressed envelope of 5 cm X 11 cm affixing postal stamp of Rs. 5/- is to be enclosed with the application along with a valid mobile number (WhatsApp), if any.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

