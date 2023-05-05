Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, at an earlier-than-expected Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly started mass production of hinges that will be used in these foldable smartphones, allowing the company to be ready for launch in July instead of August.

Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger outer display compared to its predecessor, measuring 3.4 inches with a resolution of 720×748 pixels and a pixel density of 305ppi.

The phone is also expected to come with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy by Qualcomm, and support 25W wired fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 reportedly launch in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, and be available in beige, grey, light green, and light pink colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely measure 165mm x 71.8mm x 6.7mm in size and run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13.