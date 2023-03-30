As the competition in the mobile phone market increases day by day, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 4G was finally launched in India officially boasting a 50 MP camera.

The particular lineup has four models in India. Of them, three are 5G variants while the one to be introduced in the latest launch is a 4G variant.

The latest Redmi Note 12 4G has two storage variants and starts at a price of Rs 14,999.

The device comes in 6/64GB and a 6/128GB variant. The first version is priced a Rs 14,999 and the second one at Rs 16,999.

The phone is also available in three colour options which are Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold.

The phone while was launched recently will only be available for purchase from April 6. It can be purchased online through Amazon and the official MI website.

It can be purchased offline through retail authorised stores as well.

Specifications:

Just like the name suggests, the Redmi Note 12 4G is a 4G device.

The phone has dual nano SIM slots.

It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The Redmi 12 4G is run by Android 13-based MIUI 14 with a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU.

The device’s external storage is expandable by microSD card up to 1TB.

The most attractive part of the phone is its 50-megapixel primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Redmi Note 12 4G also has a 13-megapixel front camera for amazing selfies and video calls.

The device also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in place on the right side edge of the device.

The battery back is also great as it has a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.