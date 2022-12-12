The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has finally been announced that it will be launched in India on January 5, 2023.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is among the most awaited phones in the Indian market because it features a 200MP primary camera.

The phone will succeed the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Xiaomi India officially announced the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in a tweet.

Both the Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro series as per reports will be announced on the same date.

The Redmi Note 12 5G series features a 6.67-inch Samsung GOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 mobile platform and is likely to be operated with Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom.

Note 12 comes with dual cameras on the back, with a 48MP camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera features an 8MP camera for selfies.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The higher-end Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It also has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 900nits brightness.

The phones flaunt MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU and boot MIUI 13 custom skin.

In terms of memory and storage, Redmi Note 12 Pro has 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ ships in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

The major difference between the Pro and the Pro+ version is the camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a triple camera sensor set up in the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, 6P Lens, OIS, an 8MP UW lens and a 2MP macro unit.

On the front, it comes with a 16MP camera for great selfies.

The bigger version her is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ which has a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor with f/1.65 aperture, 7P Lens, ALD coating, and OIS on the back.

The 200MP sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 2MP macro unit.

On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.