Xiaomi is reportedly working on its next foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

The latest leak suggests that the smartphone could come with a periscope camera and a waterproof design. However, there is no mention of the IP rating for the device.

The Mix Fold 3 is also expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. The upcoming device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could feature a USB 3.2 port, 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Other rumoured details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 include a 4,800mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging support.

Also Read: Assam: Truck with 1.3 kg heroin seized in Karbi Anglong

The smartphone is expected to support 67W fast charging, just like its predecessor.

The Mix Fold 2 was launched last year in August and features an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display with 1,914×2,160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The outer display is 6.56-inch in size, with an AMOLED display with 1,080×2,520 pixel resolution and an identical refresh rate of 120Hz.

Also Read: Assam: Angkita Dutta expelled from Congress for “anti-party activities”

The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to offer several improvements over its predecessor, including a periscope camera, a waterproof design, and a thinner and lighter form factor.

While Xiaomi has not yet officially announced the Mix Fold 3, the leaked details suggest that the company is working on a highly anticipated device that is likely to generate significant interest among smartphone enthusiasts.