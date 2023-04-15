Xiaomi has released the first official images of its upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, ahead of its launch on April 18.

The images, posted by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo, showcase a camera-like design for the handset, which will reportedly feature Leica-tuned cameras with special Summicron lenses and Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors.

The quad-camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors.

The phone is touted as a “professional imaging device, not a camera phone,” according to an official post.

Other leaked specifications include a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14.