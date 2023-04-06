Xiaomi is set to release its highly-anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone globally this month.

The company’s partnership with Leica, which was announced earlier this year, will see all high-end Xiaomi devices feature Leica-branded cameras, including the new release.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will reportedly feature the most exceptional Leica Summicron lens, with a spherical optical design for perfect imaging and excellent contrasts.

The new smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will come in variants of 12GB and 16GB of RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

Also Read: Find My Device by Google may soon be able to locate switched-off devices

The device will boast a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to have a quad rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 50-megapixel telephoto sensors. It will also feature a front camera that uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The device is rumoured to run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box and will pack a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Also Read: Redmi Note 12 4G launched in India with 50MP primary camera, 33W fast charging

Xiaomi’s previous device, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, was launched in July 2022 and was the first smartphone co-engineered by Xiaomi and Leica.

It allowed users to attach a Leica M-series lens module to its body. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to integrate Leica’s unique Summicron lens into its design.