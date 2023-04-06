Google is reportedly developing a feature that would enable its “Find My Device” service to locate a smartphone even when it is turned off.

This feature, which is similar to Apple’s Find My and AirTag functionalities, is expected to be called “Pixel Power-off Finder” on Google’s Pixel devices.

According to a report citing tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, Google plans to create a network of Android devices featuring optional support or Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Google’s own tag code-named “grogu,” in addition to locating tags similar to Apple’s AirTags.

The report suggests that the Pixel 8 model may launch with support for this feature, though it is unclear if it will be supported on existing Pixel devices. Google is believed to have given early source code for Android 14 to OEMs registered in the Early Access Program (EAP).

The source code reportedly includes a new Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) definition called “hardware.google.bluetooth.power_off_finder,” which would enable the device’s Bluetooth chip to remain active even when the phone is turned off.