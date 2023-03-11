The much-awaited Pixel 7a from Google is now reportedly being geared up to launch at the Google I/O 2023 event.

The device is expected to come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G2 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Design-wise, the Pixel 7a will have a design and measurements similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a.

It will feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera, thinner camera modules but thicker bezels than the Pixel 6a, and power and volume buttons on the right edge of the device. The device is also said to feature a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

In terms of software, the Pixel 7a will come with Android 13 pre-installed, but it is expected to be upgradeable to Android 14 after the launch of the new mobile OS at the Google I/O 2023 event.

The new OS will bring a number of privacy and security features, along with performance enhancements.

The device is also said to support 5W wireless charging. Overall, the Pixel 7a looks like a promising device for mid-range users, with its impressive specs and features.

We’ll have to wait for the Google I/O 2023 event to find out more details about the device and its official launch.