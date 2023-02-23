Apple is reportedly set to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year, and according to a new report, the base model’s specifications and design have been leaked.

Renders obtained from 3D CAD files suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature a Dynamic Island, an oval-shaped cutout at the top of the display that covers up the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The phone is also said to include a USB-Type C charging port, a dual camera setup and a display size of 6.2 inches.

The report also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro model will bear the ‘Ultra’ moniker and will feature a third camera and LiDAR.

It is also believed that the Pro models will feature capacitive buttons, while the standard iPhone 15 will retain physical buttons.

As of now, Apple has yet to officially reveal any details about the iPhone 15 series, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.