New Delhi: Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has announced that it is laying off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce, due to the economic uncertainty of the current climate and competition from Microsoft Corp.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to staff that the company had reviewed its products, people, and priorities, leading to job cuts across geographies and technologies.

He added that the company had rapidly expanded for better times, but now faced a different reality. Affected teams include recruiting, corporate functions, engineering, and products. The layoffs are global and affect US staff immediately.

Alphabet has already emailed those affected and the process will take longer in other countries due to local employment laws and practices.

Despite the job losses, Pichai claimed to be confident about the opportunity ahead, citing the strength of their mission, the value of their products and services, and their early investments in artificial intelligence.