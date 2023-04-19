South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Galaxy A24, with a speculated price tag of EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

According to a report by Winfuture.de (German) via SlashLeaks, the Galaxy A24 will first be unveiled in the Middle East, with a plastic frame and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ SuperAMOLED display, run on Android 12, and be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

It could also feature a centrally aligned waterdrop-style notch display to house the 13-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A24 is set to succeed the Galaxy A23 and is expected to come with 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone is rumoured to be available in three colour options.