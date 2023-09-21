NEW DELHI: In a historic landmark in India’s politics, the women reservation bill was passed in the Lower House (Lok Sabha) of the Parliament.

The women reservation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in favour of its consideration, and two against it.

The women reservation bill, titled – Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam – was tabled by the Modi-led central government on Tuesday (September 20).

It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

Only two MPs voted against the women reservation bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (September 20).

According to reports, AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel might have voted against the bill as the party opposed the bill.

The AIMIM MPs opposed the women reservation bill saying that it does not provides for quotas for women belonging to OBC and Muslim communities.

“I oppose this legislation. The justification that is being given for the bill is that more women will get elected to Parliament. If that is the justification, why that justification is not being extended to the OBC and Muslim women whose representation in this august House is minimal,” Owaisi said.

On the other hand, the principal opposition party – the Congress supported the women reservation bill, despite demanding a provision in the bill for reservations for OBC women.

According to the bill, the reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years.

The women reservation bill seeks to reserve one-third (33%) of the total number of seats in state legislative assemblies and Parliament for women.