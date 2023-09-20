NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday (September 20), said that the dream of former Indian Prime Minister and her husband Rajiv Gandhi will get fulfilled with the passing of the women reservation bill.

“Rajiv Gandhi dreamt of larger women participation in India’s politics and his dream will get fulfilled with the passing of the women reservation bill,” said Sonia Gandhi while speaking on the women reservation bill at the Lok Sabha in Parliament.

“For the first time, constitutional amendment to decide women’s representation in local body election was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi. It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by 7 votes,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She said: “Later, Congress government, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha.”

“As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies. Rajiv Gandhi’s dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill,” Sonia Gandhi added.

Extending her support to the women reservation bill titled – Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 Bill – Sonia Gandhi demanded its immediate implementation.

“We demand that the bill be made a law immediately. As a delay in implementing the bill is a gross unfairness to women in the country. I appeal to the government to do this immediately,” Sonia Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

She said: “INC demands that the bill be implemented with immediate effect but caste census should also be done and arrangement for reservation of SC, ST and OBC women should be made.”

Discussion for passing of the women reservation bill in Lok Sabha began on September 20 with union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introducing the amendments in the bill. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21.