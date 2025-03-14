Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the recognized 41 percent of new start-up enterprises registered under the Start-up Tripura scheme were led by women startups.

Speaking at the launch of Mukhyamantri Kanya Atma Nirbhar Yojana under which 140 meritorious female students studying in general degree colleges received scooters from the Government of Tripura, Chief Minister said, “The participation of women in the central and state sponsored schemes is considerably high. Data showed the commitment of women’s empowerment.

He said, under PM Mudra Yojana, 79 percent of the beneficiaries are women. Similarly, 74 percent of owners of dwellings constructed under centrally sponsored housing schemes are also women.

Chief Minister also said that the state government has distributed 1.5 lakh bicycles among female students.

“When we made the promise that the state will give brand new scooters to female students who pass the senior secondary board exams with flying colours, the opposition laughed at us. But, today we kept our promise. The state has decided to deliver the benefit to 140 students”, the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister further clarified that to be eligible to become a beneficiary of the scooter scheme, the family income of the student must be below Rs 8 lakh per annum and she should be studying in a government degree college. The scheme had also made PRTC mandatory.

“We have allocated Rs 40 crore for infrastructure development of Netaji Subhas College Udaipur. State also earmarked Rs 77 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively for MBB College’s Science Building and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education for infrastructure, the Chief Minister said.

He said, in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, we have got four Panchayats where all the elected members are women.

The number of SHGs in Tripura surpassed the 53,000 mark with over four lakh rural women enrolling as members. Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission has created around 6,000 such groups, said the Chief Minister