Agartala: District Magistrate of West Tripura, has initiated a thorough investigation into a suspected case of fraudulent issuance of Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificates (PRTC).

The probe was launched after a review of Aadhaar Cards and PRTC revealed discrepancies, indicating that some individuals holding these documents falsely claimed residency in Tripura. Strikingly, these individuals were found to be residing outside the state, despite providing Tripura addresses on their official documents.

DM Vishal Kumar addressing reporters, disclosed that the investigation also unveiled the involvement of certain brokers operating in the West District of Tripura, which shares a significant border with Bangladesh.

These brokers were identified as contributors to the creation of fake Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificates (PRTC), he said.

“We have initiated an inquiry within the office, conducted by a senior official, to delve into the depths of this matter. If any official or non-official entity is found complicit in these activities, stringent action will be taken,” cautioned the District Magistrate.

Moreover, Kumar highlighted the collaboration with local law enforcement, stating, “We have also informed the police regarding this matter.”