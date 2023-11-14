GUWAHATI: The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by additional chief secretary (industries & commerce) Ravi Kota at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kota went around the different stalls in the pavilion and interacted with the participants.

Later, talking to media persons, Kota said that the IITF is a big platform to showcase Assam’s rich heritage, resources and splendour to the rest of the world.

The additional chief secretary exuded optimism that the Assam Pavilion with different stalls would become the cynosure of all eyes.

A slew of initiatives like One District One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start Up etc are being promoted in the fair.

The Assam Pavilion also showcases the efforts of the largest Bihu performance held on April 14 this year which got recognition by the Guinness World Record, and Amrit Brikshya Andolan witnessed the plantation of 1 crore commercial saplings within a record three hours.

This year five government departments/PSUs – DIPR, tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC, 30 MSME units and 2 start-ups are participating in the event.

To commemorate the 200 glorious years of Assam Tea, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) will showcase the rich heritage of Assam Tea in the theme pavilion. Live demonstrations of muga yarn reeling and water hyacinth products shall also be showcased in the theme pavilion.

The state pavilion spreading over 549 square metres houses 32 MSME units and 5 government departments /PSUs.

State Industries Minister Bimal Borah has been closely monitoring the entire event including preparatory activities for the last two months.

Of late, the incentives offered by the Assam government under the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy (Amendment) 2023 attracted mega investments worth Rs.100 crore plus. So far, 14 MoUs signed with around Rs 11,315 crore worth of investments would help to create more than 11,000 jobs in the state. These industries range from steel, cement, bio-methanol, agro-processing etc.

“At this juncture, the participation of Assam in IITF 2023 would help to increase the visibility of investment opportunities in the state and more industries are expected to roll out their plans in the next 5-6 months,” said an official of the industries & commerce department.

The trade fair that began on Tuesday will continue till November 27. On November 22, Assam Day will be celebrated to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Assam government is represented in the IITF, 2023 by industries, commerce and public enterprise departments as nodal departments. This year’s Assam Pavilion team is led by Santanu Deuri, joint director and commissioner of industries & commerce, as the pavilion director.

India International Trade Fair is one of the largest trade fairs in the Southeast Asian region. The theme of this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’ which reflects the essence of Assam – a land blessed with rich historical trades and multi-cultural and multi-ethnic identities blended.

The theme assumes special significance in highlighting the state’s persistent efforts towards e-governance and investor-friendly initiatives to meet global standards.