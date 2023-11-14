GUWAHATI: Assam minister Atul Bora has been served with a death threat via a comment on the Facebook page of Northeast Now (video).
While commenting on a video package on Assam minister Atul Bora on Northeast Now’s (video) Facebook page, a user by the name Pranash Shandilya said that a plan is being brewed to bomb the official quarter of the Assam minister.
Pranash Shandilya, the Facebook user, who claimed to be a member of the ULFA-Independent, said that the outfit is planning to bomb the quarter of Minister Atul Bora.
“Atul Bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (A plan is being brewed to plant a bomb at the quarter of Atul Bora. We in the ULFA are doing everything. He will not live for too long),” the Facebook user said.