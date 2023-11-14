Guwahati: A head constable of the Assam Police was arrested on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant in a hotel in Dalgaon town of Darrang district.

The accused, Safed Ali, was arrested by the Vigilance & Anti Corruption Branch of the Assam Police after they laid a trap for him based on a complaint.

According to the police, the complainant had filed a case with the sleuths of the anti-corruption department.

Ali had demanded a bribe from him to give him relief in a case registered against him.

On Tuesday, the complainant went to Titan Hotel in Dalgaon and met Ali as per his instructions.

Ali then accepted the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The vigilance team of the Assam Police, which was present outside the hotel, then raided the room and arrested Ali red-handed.

Ali has been booked under the relevant section and is currently in custody.