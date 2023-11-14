Guwahati: A police team in Dibrugarh, Assam was allegedly attacked by a group of gamblers on Monday night.

As per reports, the incident took place in Jerai of Dibrugarh on Monday night.

A team belonging to the Bindhakata Police Patrol Post had input about a gambling den near a Kali Temple in Jerai.

Based on the input, the police team went to check on it.

They found that several people had gathered there playing a dice-based gambling game.

As the police tried to intervene and stop the gambling, a few people there got into a heated argument with the police.

One of them attacked the police team prompting the others to do the same.

A police source said that the in charge of the patrol post was also attacked by the mob and the patrolling vehicle was also damaged.

The police have now initiated an investigation and are trying to trace all the accused in the case.