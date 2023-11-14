AIZAWL: Mizoram police will most likely hand over the custody of the 43 Myanmar Army personnel to the Assam Rifles.

Sources informed that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has suggested the Mizoram police to hand over custody of the 43 Myanmar Army personnel to Assam Rifles.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Rifles guards the over 400-km-long India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles will facilitate the return of the 43 Myanmar Army personnel to the neighbouring country, sources added.

Notably, the MHA is in touch with the authorities in Myanmar over the custody of the Myanmar army personnel by the Mizoram police.

Myanmar crisis: Pro-democratic rebel forces capture Rikhawdar & Khawmawi towns, overrun army camps

Pro-democratic rebel forces captured at least two Myanmar towns located just across the international border with India.

A combined pro-democratic rebel force comprising militants of People’s Defence Force (PDF), Chinland Defense Force (CDF) and Chin National Army (CNA) hit and overrun Myanmar army camps at Rikhawdar and Khawmawi on Monday (November 14).

The rebel forces also raised their flags at the Myanmar towns, which can be seen from across the international border in India.

The rebel forces also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons, from the captured Myanmar Army camps.

Rikhawdar, situated in Falam township of Chin state, now sees the CNA’s flag raised over the India-Myanmar border, securing total authority.