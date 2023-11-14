AIZAWL: Pro-democratic rebel forces captured at least two Myanmar towns located just across the international border with India.

A combined pro-democratic rebel force comprising militants of People’s Defence Force (PDF), Chinland Defense Force (CDF) and Chin National Army (CNA) hit and overrun Myanmar army camps at Rikhawdar and Khawmawi on Monday (November 14).

The rebel forces also raised their flags at the Myanmar towns, which can be seen from across the international border in India.

The rebel forces also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons, from the captured Myanmar Army camps.

Rikhawdar, situated in Falam township of Chin state, now sees the CNA’s flag raised over the India-Myanmar border, securing total authority.

Mizoram police takes into custody over 40 Myanmar army personnel

Mizoram police has taken into custody over 40 personnel of the Myanmar Army, after they crossed over to the Indian side.

According to reports, as many as 43 Myanmar Army personnel have been taken into custody by the Mizoram police.

These arrested Myanmar Army personnel were taken into custody by officials of the Zokhawthar police station in Mizoram.

The arrested Myanmar Army personnel had illegally entered into Indian Territory after being chased away by People’s Defence Force (PDF) militia.

It may be mentioned here that the PDF has taken over at least two camps of the Myanmar Army in the neighbouring country located just across the international border from Zokhawthar in Champhai district of Mizoram.

All the 43 Myanmar Army personnel taken into custody by the Mizoram police belong to either of the two camps.

Over 2000 Myanmar nationals enter Mizoram due to gunfight along the Indo-Myanmar border

Over 2000 Myanmar nationals have trickled into Mizoram again due to an intense gunfight between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy militias in Chin State along the Indo-Myanmar border, an official said on Monday.

James Lalrinchhana, the deputy commissioner of Champhai district which borders Myanmar’s Chin state said that an intense gunfight occurred between the military junta and People’s Defence Force (PDF), an armed wing of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, since Sunday evening when the PDF attack on two military bases at Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Chin state close to the Indian border.

A high alert was sounded by authorities in Mizoram’s Champhai district due to this.

The fighting across the international border continued till Monday, he said.

He said that more than 2,000 people from Khawmawi, Rihkhawdar and neighbouring villages have fled to Zokhawthar in Champhai district due to the gunfight.

Khawmawi is contiguous to Zokhawthar and is located on the other side of the Tiau River, which divides India and Myanmar.

The official said that the Myanmar military base at Rihkhawdar was taken over by the pro-democracy militias in early Monday and the military base at Khawmawi was also taken over by them in the afternoon after an intense gun battle.