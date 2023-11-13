GUWAHATI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against former deputy chief engineer of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways, based in Guwahati, Assam.

The charge-sheet filed by the CBI against the former deputy chief engineer of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways is related to a disproportionate assets case.

The case was registered by the CBI on November 20, 2021 against the accused on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was further alleged that during the check period 01.01.2013 to 31.12.2019, the accused had amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of income to the tune over Rs 2 core.

His percentage of disproportionate assets was valued to around 89.96 percent.

The CBI had conducted searches at properties belonging to the accused in Jorhat and Guwahati in Assam.

During the searches documents related to immovable properties, locker keys and other incriminating materials were recovered.