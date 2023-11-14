GUWAHATI: The Assam police has launched an investigation into the case related to the death threat served to state minister Atul Bora.

Officials of the Assam police arrived at the office of Northeast Now to acquire details about the death threat served to minister Atul Bora.

Assam minister Atul Bora served with death threat via comment on Northeast Now’s Facebook page

Pranash Shandilya, the Facebook user, who claimed to be a member of the ULFA-Independent, said that the outfit is planning to bomb the quarter of Minister Atul Bora.

“Atul Bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (A plan is being brewed to plant a bomb at the quarter of Atul Bora. We in the ULFA are doing everything. He will not live for too long),” the Facebook user said.