Guwahati: The Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill on Wednesday, granting 33% seats to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The bill was passed with 454 MPs voting in favor and 2 MPs voting against it.The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the opposition for the unanimous passage of the bill, saying that shortcomings, if any, could be rectified at a later date.

Shah also said that for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment is an issue of “principles and beliefs.”

The bill was welcomed by all as it granted one-third of all seats to women.