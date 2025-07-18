Agartala: Tripura is constructing a multi-storied office building using advanced earthquake-resilient technology, designed to withstand tremors up to magnitude 8.5 on the Richter scale, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday.

Addressing a seminar on infrastructure organized by the Indian Building Congress, Saha highlighted the challenges of construction in a seismic zone like Tripura.

“Our engineers have embraced this challenge. We are building a high-rise office complex using ‘base isolation with triple friction pendulum’ technology, capable of enduring earthquakes of magnitude 8.5,” the Chief Minister stated.

Stressing the state’s commitment to infrastructure development, Saha revealed a significant allocation of Rs 7,000 crore in the budget for this sector.

He outlined plans to connect all district and subdivision headquarters with national highways and upgrade 256 existing belly bridges to robust concrete RCC structures.

Additionally, the central government has proposed a 449-kilometre ring road project for Agartala city under the Bharatmala project.

Saha noted that authorities have already converted 509 kilometres out of the 923 kilometres of existing national highways into double lanes with paved shoulders.

Furthermore, the government is progressively upgrading over 1,000 kilometres of state highways to similar specifications.

A new flyover in Agartala, connecting Radhanagar with Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, is also underway.

The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the significant transformation in the Northeast, particularly noting strategic railway connectivity across bordering states.

He also emphasized Tripura’s potential to unlock new trade routes in Southeast Asia due to its proximity to Bangladesh.

Saha invited all the delegates present at the seminar to visit Tripura’s iconic tourist sites.

“Tripura is a blend of cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Those who have come here, please pay a visit to the tourist spots of our state and experience the diverse culture of tribal and non-tribal communities peacefully living together since time immemorial,” he said.