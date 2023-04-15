AGARTALA: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Dharmanagar in Tripura on Saturday (April 15) morning.
This was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake was recorded at 7:37 am on Saturday.
The depth of the earthquake was recorded to have taken place at a depth of only 10 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 41 kms from Dharmanagar in Tripura.
Also read: Bangladesh high commissioner to India visits Maitri Setu in Tripura
Earthquake Magnitude: 3.4
Occurred on: 15-04-2023, 07:37:46 IST
Latitude: 24.53 & Longitude: 92.53
Depth: 10 Km
Location: 41km ENE of Dharmanagar in Tripura