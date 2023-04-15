AGARTALA: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook Dharmanagar in Tripura on Saturday (April 15) morning.

This was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:37 am on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to have taken place at a depth of only 10 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 41 kms from Dharmanagar in Tripura.

