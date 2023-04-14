AGARTALA: Mustafizur Rahman – the Bangladesh high commissioner to India – visited the Maitri Setu in Tripura.

This was informed by LPAI manager Debasish Nandi on Friday (April 14).

Bangladesh high commissioner Mustafizur Rahman was accompanied by Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) chairman Aditya Mishra during the visit to Maitri Setu in Tripura.

Maitri Setu, also called as India Bangladesh Friendship Bridge, is 1.9 kilometres long built over Feni river and connects Sabroom in south Tripura with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

“The construction of the land port at Sabroom is progressing well. 80 percent of the works have been completed thus far,” LPAI chairman Aditya Mishra said.

He added: “60 percent of construction work of the cargo terminal has be completed thus far and this will facilitate movement of goods and people.”

Maitri Setu, which links Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh, will provide a shorter and more economical alternate land route between India’s eastern and western states compared to the longer route through Assam.

The bridge connects Tripura with the Chittagong port in Bangladesh providing landlocked Northeast with access to the sea, and enabling the transport of heavy machines and goods to Northeast via Bangladesh.

The bridge was named “Maitri Setu” symbolizing the growing friendship and bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.