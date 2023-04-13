AGARTALA: Additional sessions judge court of Sabroom sub-division of South Tripura has awarded a man with rigorous imprisonment for life for killing his wife after she failed to bring money from her parents’ home.

Tripura police said that the additional sessions judge, Sabroom South Tripura, announced the judgment.

The judgment reads: “In view of the discussion stated above, I hereby sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay fine of Rs 10000/- in default to pay fine amount suffer further rigorous imprisonment for 6(six) months under section 302 IPC for committing the offence of murder.”

The case was registered at Sabroom police station in Tripura in 2021.

Elder sister of the complainant namely Arati Roy (Munda) (45) got married with one Bikram Munda (50) of Purba Ludhua ward no 5 in Sabroom about 20 years back.

Following this wedlock their family was blessed with two children namely Babita Munda (21) and Joy Munda (16).

Since last 6 years Bikram Munda started torturing the complainants’ sister both mentally and physically as she failed to procure money from her parents as per the demand of Bikram Munda.

Last on April 11 of 2021 night at about 11pm Bikram Munda with an intent to kill his wife poured kerosene oil on her body and set fire resulting which she sustained severe burn injury on her person.

The informant and others immediately shifted her to Sabroom Sub-divisional hospital from where she was referred to Tepania Hospital Udaipur.

As the condition of victim Arati Roy (Munda) (45) was precarious MO of Tepania Hospital again referred her to GBP hospital for better treatment.

On April 18 of 2021 afternoon victim Arati Roy (Munda) succumbed to her injury at GBP hospital.