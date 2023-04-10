AIZAWL: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday.

This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

NCS in its Tweeter handle stated: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India”.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island

On Sunday, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.3 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. One occurred at 4.01 pm, while another hit the island at around 2.59 pm.