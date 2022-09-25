Agartala: A 46-year-old woman from the Sarasima area under the Belonia subdivision of South Tripura district, who had gone missing six days ago, was found dead 200 meters away from her home on Saturday.

Police said, the body of the woman was found in naked condition.

Her family members are suspecting that she was raped and murdered.

“Prima Facie evidence gives an impression that the woman was murdered. The main reason behind the death could only be ascertained after post-mortem,” a police official said.

The locals first spotted the body inside the deep forests behind the South Tripura Chief Medical Officer’s office.

Soon after the body was found, the family members were informed as they had already lodged a missing complaint with the Belonia Women’s Police Station.

The incident has sparked tension in the Belonia area. A police forensic team was called to the crime scene for the collection of evidence.

The body of the woman has been sent to a local hospital for autopsy.