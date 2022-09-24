Agartala: Tripura Assembly witnessed a ruckus as opposition CPIM legislators walked out of the house condemning the police crackdown on agitating Youth and Student activists.

The incident took place on September 15.

Former Minister Tapan Chakraborty who wanted to move an adjournment motion drew the attention of the Speaker which was rejected. Peeved by the Speaker’s role, the CPIM legislators came down on the Well of the House and protested for a few minutes.

Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, however, did not pay any attention to the protests of CPIM legislators and carried forward the proceedings of the house. The Speaker also requested the protesting CPIM MLAs not to disrupt the proceedings of the house.

After a few minutes, the Left MLAs staged the walkout to return back after an hour.

Later speaking to media persons, Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar claimed that the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly not only allowed the approach but was persistently inclined towards the treasury bench. Such one-eyed treatment is very painful which prompted our leaders to stage the walkout.

Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly later said that the concerns of the opposition could have been discussed had they stayed in the house instead of staging a walkout.