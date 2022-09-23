Guwahati: A 15-year-old girl from Assam who had reached Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala in August has been sent back home safely.

The adolescent girl who had left home and boarded a train from Guwahati all alone has been sent back at the initiative of the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), The Hindu reported.

The girl with speech impairment reached Thiruvananthapuram on a train on August 1. She was rescued by the Childline officials and handed over the girl to the CWC, the report said.

As the girl showed signs of mental distress, she was treated at the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, and housed at the Kaliveedu child protection centre.

Since the girl could not speak, it was difficult to make out where she hailed from. However, when she produced a platform ticket of the Guwahati railway station, the CWC was able to get in touch with the CWC of Kamrup district in Assam and the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Under the supervision of CWC chairperson Shaniba Begum and members Mary John, Alice Skaria, Raveendran, and Venugopal, two women police personnel, police officers from the Armed Reserve Camp, and the house mother of Kaliveedu handed over the girl to the CWC of Assam, The Hindu report said.