Guwahati: India’s newest airline, Akasa Air is all set for its first flight from Assam’s Guwahati to Bengaluru.

As per online ticketing platforms, the first flight from Akasa Air to Bengaluru from Guwahati is scheduled on October 21.

The airline began commercial operation with its first flight service from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 7 August 2022 after receiving its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline aims to run 250 flights per week.

The latest Guwahati to Bengaluru flight is seen as a major boost to connectivity in the northeastern region.

The airline plans to have 18 aircraft by March 2023 and 54 additional aircraft in the coming four years.