AGARTALA: Job aspirants in Tripura, who qualified for recruitment after clearing the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), have threatened to launch a state-wide agitation.

The Tripura TET qualified job aspirants have demanded the Tripura government to immediately recruit them in schools in the state.

The Tripura TET qualified job aspirants said that they will be compelled to launch a state-wide agitation if the state government fails to recruit them at the earliest.

Over 3500 TET qualified youths, on Sunday, staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath in Agartala city.

The protestors demanded the Tripura government to immediately recruit them as teachers for schools in the state.

Notably, if the Tripura government fails to recruit these job seekers, who have cleared the TET, within two years, they will be disqualified and have to sit for the exam again.

By that time, a large section of the youths would cross the upper age limit set by the Tripura government for teachers’ job.

The BJP, which leads the coalition government in Tripura, is facing massive public outrage, especially from the unemployed youths that constitutes over 45 per cent of the total eligible voters in the state.

The BJP, before storming into power in Tripura in 2018, had promised 50,000 annual jobs in different government sectors.

The BJP-led Tripura government has also made repeated promises to recruit all TET qualified candidates in government schools.

Around 13,000 posts in the Tripura education department have been lying vacant for the past several years.

Meanwhile, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath has claimed that the state government is mulling recruitment of teachers at the earliest.

Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath said: “Recruiting all the qualified aspirants together is impossible for any government.”

Nath informed that he will discuss the matter with Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma.

He said that the process of filling up at least 600 posts of teachers will be finalised soon.