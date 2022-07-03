Kyiv: A Russian base located in the Russia-occupied Melitopol was hit by Ukrainian forces with over 30 strikes on Sunday.

The strike has also been confirmed by Russian officials.

As per Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the strikes were conducted at 3 o’clock (1200 GMT) and 5 o’clock (0200 GMT) on the Russian military base.

He said this on a video adding that the base had been “taken out of action.”

He further added that the Russian armoured train carrying ammunition was also derailed due to the resistance activity.

Although the reports by Russia’s RIA news agency confirmed the strike and said that the Ukrainian strike had hit the Aviamistechko area of Melitopol where the city’s airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.

As per RIA, Russian-appointed official Vladimir Rogov said that during the strike around 16-18 Ukrainian MLRS rockets had hit Melitopol in two strikes at 0300 and 0445 Moscow time (1200 GMT and 0145 GMT).