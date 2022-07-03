AGARTALA: An Agartala woman lost money to the tune of Rs 1.17 lakh as she fell prey to cyber conmen.

The victim’s daughter Dipali Deb, a resident of the Bardowali area of Agartala lodged a specific FIR with the West Agartala police station narrating the whole incident. She said the account from where the money was looted belonged to her mother.

She said, on June 21 last the whole money was withdrawn through four back-to-back transactions.

“My mother received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a representative of the Bandhan Bank and informed her that a small amount of money was mistakenly charged from her account and that the bank authorities are willing to give it back. She was later asked to share the one-time password (OTP) she received on her phone during the call. The gullible woman believed the scamster and shared the details he asked for”, she said.

Shortly after that, she received four messages of automatic withdrawals. A total of Rs 1.17 lakh was withdrawn within five minutes, Deb explained.

“Wasting no time, we spoke to the bank officials but unfortunately they could not help us in getting the money back. We have lodged an FIR with West Agartala Police Station seeking an investigation on the matter”, said Deb.