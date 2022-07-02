DIBRUGARH: The Policy Group for People’s Rights (PGPR) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu regarding waterlogging problems in Dibrugarh.

The memorandum stated, “Severe water-logging in Khalihamari and other adjoining areas of Dibrugarh town this rainy season. This had happened last year as well. The main point to be noted is that these areas never saw water logging in the history of the town and it is only a recent phenomenon.”

The memorandum added, “Although the residents, which include senior citizens, have been intimating concerned authorities about this problem time and again no action has been taken as yet. This is very distressing and shows a total lack of unconcern for the well-being of law-abiding, taxpaying citizens of the town.”

“We have been given to understand by officers of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board that the condition of Khalihamari on the KC Gogol path and adjacent to the railway track passing through Pathan Patty is being caused by the backflow of water in the drain under the Water Resource Department”, it added.

The memorandum further stated, “Hence, we earnestly request you to look into the matter and give directions to the concerned authorities for immediate corrective measures so that citizens do not continue to be robbed of their right to live with dignity as given under Article 21 of our Constitution.”

“I once again request you to please take immediate appropriate action to see that the water logging problem is completely mitigated in the affected areas and steps are taken to eradicate the problem of water logging from our town”, Dr Aradhana Kataki, president of PGPR stated in the memorandum.