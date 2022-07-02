AGARTALA: In what appears to be a significant political development, a big faction of the ruling IPFT severed its ties with the ruling dispensation to join TIPRA Motha, the ruling force in the tribal district council areas.

According to TIPRA, around 8,000 IPFT supporters from over 1,800 families joined the party in presence of the party’s chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and President Bijay Kumar Hranghkwal.

Speaking to media persons, Debbarman said, “The IPFT supporters have joined us unconditionally. We feel more people should join us for our movement for greater Tipraland.

When we have a united voice, the government of India has to negotiate with us. All we need is unity among the indigenous communities of the state”.

Intriguingly, all the leaders who joined TIPRA on Saturday were considered to be very close to the former minister and deposed IPFT second in command Mevar Kumar Jamatia. Jamatia lost both his position of president and the cabinet berth after IPFT supremo NC Debbarma led a political coup to regain the reigns of the party.

The party split into two parallel parts with NC Debbarma leading the faction that included the majority of the legislators and ministers while Mevar was left alone with his followers who used to serve in various organizational positions. Although Jamatia did not join TIPRA, all his close confidantes have already severed ties with the IPFT to join the Greater Tipraland movement.

On being asked about Mevar, Debbarman said, “To join our party one needs to withdraw his support from the government. One can’t serve both ways. The government has not accepted our demand so whoever is willing to join us must withdraw his or her support from the government.”

Debbarman also said that he would soon meet CM Dr Manik Saha to discuss the development of TTAADC.