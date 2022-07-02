AGARTALA: The government of Tripura has taken an initiative to set up the Queen Pineapple cluster development program in the Sepahijala district.

Official sources said funds to the tune of Rs 65 crore have been sanctioned for the ambitious project planned to help the farmers get optimum benefits out of the cultivation.

Sources said the scheme is being implemented in such a way that farmers are empowered to sell their products to national and international markets.

A top source of the department said, “Through this cluster development program a number of logistic support would be extended such as installation of packing, sorting, grading and storage facilities within the Sepahijala district.”

The source added, “Over 2,500 farmers will be benefited through this special scheme”.